London Lightning opening 2023 season on Jan. 19

The London Lightning will open its 2023 season with a game at home on Jan. 19 against the Sudbury Five.
The basketball team will play 30 games this season, including 16 home games at Budweiser Gardens and 14 on the road.
The season’s opener will include a ring ceremony, celebrating the 2022 NBL Canada Championship. The Lightning will be presented with their championship rings while the fifth championship banner unveils.
For the second season, the Lightning will play U.S.-based opponents as part of the National Basketball League of Canada’s 10-year partnership with The Basketball League.
This season’s opponents will include the Kokomo Bobcats (Kokomo, IN), Jamestown Jackals (Jamestown, NY), Glass City Wranglers (Toledo, OH) and the Syracuse Stallions (Syracuse, NY).
Season and single game tickets for the 2023 season will be available soon online or in-person at the Budweiser Gardens box-office.
