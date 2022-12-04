Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

London Lightning opening 2023 season on Jan. 19

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 4, 2022 1:05 pm

The London Lightning will open its 2023 season with a game at home on Jan. 19 against the Sudbury Five.

The basketball team will play 30 games this season, including 16 home games at Budweiser Gardens and 14 on the road.

Read more: London Lightning win 2022 NBL Canada championship

The season’s opener will include a ring ceremony, celebrating the 2022 NBL Canada Championship. The Lightning will be presented with their championship rings while the fifth championship banner unveils.

For the second season, the Lightning will play U.S.-based opponents as part of the National Basketball League of Canada’s 10-year partnership with The Basketball League.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Raptors send Magic to eighth straight loss

Story continues below advertisement

This season’s opponents will include the Kokomo Bobcats (Kokomo, IN), Jamestown Jackals (Jamestown, NY), Glass City Wranglers (Toledo, OH) and the Syracuse Stallions (Syracuse, NY).

Season and single game tickets for the 2023 season will be available soon online or in-person at the Budweiser Gardens box-office.

LondonBasketballSportBudweiser Gardenslondon lightningLondon basketballLondon Lightning 2023
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers