Man dies after hit in early morning collision: Winnipeg police

A man has died after he was hit in a two-vehicle collision in the early morning on Saturday, say Winnipeg police.

Officers went to the southbound lanes of Century Street between Portage Avenue and Academy Road at 2:45 a.m. for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

They found a man who had sustained serious bodily injury due to being struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The drivers, along with witnesses, remained on the scene and spoke with investigators.

The man has yet to be identified and the investigation continues.

Southbound lanes of Century Street between Ness Avenue and Academy Street remain closed to traffic close to 1 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.