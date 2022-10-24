Man in critical condition after hit-and-run at Keewatin and Notre Dame, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police continue to investigate a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition early Monday morning.
The incident took place around 3 a.m. at Keewatin Street and Notre Dame Avenue.
According to police, the vehicle fled the scene and the man was rushed to hospital.
The southbound lanes at Keewatin and Notre Dame remain closed to traffic.
