Crime

Man in critical condition after hit-and-run at Keewatin and Notre Dame, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 9:49 am
Winnipeg police on-scene Monday morning at Keewatin Street and Notre Dame Avenue, where a hit and run occurred.
Winnipeg police on-scene Monday morning at Keewatin Street and Notre Dame Avenue, where a hit and run occurred. Global News

Winnipeg police continue to investigate a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition early Monday morning.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. at Keewatin Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg woman, 40, hospitalized after hit and run Friday: police

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene and the man was rushed to hospital.

Trending Now

The southbound lanes at Keewatin and Notre Dame remain closed to traffic.

