1 dead after SUV, transport truck collide in Adelaide Metcalfe, Ont.

One person is dead after a collision in Adelaide Metcalfe, Ont.

Police say emergency crews were called around 2:10 p.m. on Friday to Egremont Drive, just east of Kerwood Road, where a serious collision ocurred.

The crash involved an SUV and a transport truck, police say.

One person in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. An identity has not been released.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.