Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead after SUV, transport truck collide in Adelaide Metcalfe, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 3, 2022 2:12 pm
FILE PHOTO View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press File

One person is dead after a collision in Adelaide Metcalfe, Ont.

Police say emergency crews were called around 2:10 p.m. on Friday to Egremont Drive, just east of Kerwood Road, where a serious collision ocurred.

The crash involved an SUV and a transport truck, police say.

Read more: 1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near London, Ont.

One person in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. An identity has not been released.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Truck and OPP cruiser crash in Omemee'
Truck and OPP cruiser crash in Omemee
Advertisement
PoliceOPPCrashCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceFatal Crashadelaide metcalfeAdelaide Metcalfe fatal crash OPP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers