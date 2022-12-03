1 dead after SUV, transport truck collide in Adelaide Metcalfe, Ont.

One person is dead after a collision in Adelaide Metcalfe, Ont.
Police say emergency crews were called around 2:10 p.m. on Friday to Egremont Drive, just east of Kerwood Road, where a serious collision ocurred.
The crash involved an SUV and a transport truck, police say.
One person in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. An identity has not been released.
Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
