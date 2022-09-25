Menu

Traffic

1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 25, 2022 12:20 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. AM980 News

OPP say one person has died after a collision on Highway 401 near London, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road.

Two vehicles had collided and one person died, police say. Their name has not been released.

Read more: 18-year-old dead, 4 injured after crash northeast of Goderich, Ont.: OPP

The highway was closed but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

