1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near London, Ont.

OPP say one person has died after a collision on Highway 401 near London, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road.

Two vehicles had collided and one person died, police say. Their name has not been released.

The highway was closed but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

