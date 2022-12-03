Over 3,700 Volkswagen EVs recalled in Canada due to increased crash risk

Send this page to someone via email

Volkswagen is recalling 3,759 of its electric Audi vehicles from the Canadian market due to possible risk of crash.

Transport Canada said in a recall notice Saturday that on some of the vehicles “if you spill liquid on the rear seat, the gateway control module could be damaged.”

“If this happens, the vehicle may enter emergency mode and suddenly lose power to the wheels,” according to the agency, resulting in a possible crash.

1:59 Electric vehicle owner faces thousands in repair after using faulty charging station

The affected Audi cars include model A6 and A7 sold between the years 2019 and 2022, RS 6 and RS 7 sold in the years 2021 and 2022, and models S6 and S7 sold between 2020 and 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the power-steering and braking systems “will continue to work.”

“You may also see warning messages on the instrument panel when this happens,” the agency said, adding that Audi will notify impacted owners by email, and they will be required to take their vehicles to the dealer for installing a protective cover on the gateway control module.