Crime

Suspect wanted after early-morning stabbing in Whitby, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 3:27 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was critically injured in an early-morning stabbing in Whitby, Ont., Friday.

Durham Regional Police said at around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the incident in the area of Dunlop Street East and Brock Street South, just south of Dundas Street.

A 51-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police said the male suspect fled east from Dunlop Street.

He was described as short with a small build and wore all-black clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

