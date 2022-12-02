Suspect wanted after early-morning stabbing in Whitby, Ont.

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was critically injured in an early-morning stabbing in Whitby, Ont., Friday.
Durham Regional Police said at around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the incident in the area of Dunlop Street East and Brock Street South, just south of Dundas Street.
A 51-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
Police said the male suspect fled east from Dunlop Street.
He was described as short with a small build and wore all-black clothing.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
