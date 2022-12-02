2 in hospital after Fredericton shooting, neighbours in hold and secure: police

Police in the Fredericton area are asking the public to avoid the Hanwell trailer park area after two shootings Friday morning.
In a tweet shortly after 7 a.m., the Fredericton Police Force said one residence is contained and officers are evacuating nearby residents.
One person is in custody, but it did not say if police are looking for more suspects.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Sonya Gilks said two people were shot and taken to hospital and the emergency response team is at the scene.
She said those hospitalized had non-life-threatening injuries.
The New Brunswick RCMP also tweeted shortly before 7 a.m. that officers were responding to a “police operation” on Leafwood Crescent, which is in the Hanwell Park area.
“At this time, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message,” it said.
The RCMP said an Alert Ready message will be issued “should there be a need,” and more information will be provided when possible.
