Crime

ASIRT investigating after man shot, critically injured by RCMP in Maskwacis

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 8:16 pm
FILE: A Grande Prairie RCMP officer has a court date following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was critically injured when he was shot by an RCMP officer in Maskwacis, Alta., on Thursday.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team tweeted to confirm it was investigating the circumstances of the shooting but did not provide further details.

In a news release issued about half an hour later, police said someone contacted the Maskwacis RCMP detachment about a person with a firearm who had been “discharging” it in a “rural area.”

RCMP said the person reported the shots fired at 1:23 p.m. but did not provide further details.

Police said officers were dispatched to the scene in the central Alberta community.

“A confrontation occurred in which an officer discharged their service pistol and the suspect was injured,” the RCMP said. “Officers administered first aid and emergency medical personnel were dispatched.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man who was shot is a 27-year-old Maskwacis resident, who was airlifted to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

“Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the Alberta RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident,” police said.

“RCMP training, policy, police response and the duty status of the members involved will be subject to review.”

