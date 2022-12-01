Menu

Canada

Bambi on ice: Deer sneaks into hockey arena outside Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted December 1, 2022 6:30 pm
A deer was confused when he made his way into a hockey rink at the Ardrossan Recreation Complex east of Edmonton last week. View image in full screen
A deer was confused when he made his way into a hockey rink at the Ardrossan Recreation Complex east of Edmonton last week. Strathcona County

An arena worker at a Strathcona County recreation centre got a very Canadian surprise visitor while performing ice maintenance last week.

A spokesperson for the county said the worker was making sure the ice at the Ardrossan Recreation Complex, east of Edmonton, was in good shape.

Read more: Time change, mating season a dangerous combo for deer on Alberta highways

“Our zamboni room was a little warm and he opened up the bay door to cool down,” said Sherri-Dawn Annett.

“While he was working on the ice, he noticed a noise behind him and a brand new visitor had joined him: a young buck.”

Annett said the little guy wasn’t prepared for how slippery the ice was and sat down for a while.

“After a brief visit, he was able to find his footing and make it off the ice, speeding away into the bush,” she said.

Read more: More skunks being spotted in Edmonton: ‘We can learn how to live with them’

The staffer made sure not to spook the deer and even helped guide him out of the rec centre.

AnimalsNatureWildlifeStrathcona CountyRural AlbertaArdrossanrecreation centreAlberta deerdeer inside hockey arena
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

