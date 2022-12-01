Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 2 in Ontario after Montreal-area restaurant killing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 3:05 pm
An SQ police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. View image in full screen
An SQ police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say two more people from Ontario have been arrested in the brazen killing of a man inside a busy Montreal-area restaurant in June.

Bernard Cherfan, 42, was targeted while seated at a table in a Laval, Que., restaurant.

Read more: Man shot and killed in Quebec restaurant allegedly tied to organized crime: police

He was gunned down in front of numerous diners at around 7:30 p.m. on June 1.

Quebec provincial police say 19-year-old Tafari Bezabeh was arrested Wednesday in Toronto and appeared by video at the courthouse in Laval, just north of Montreal, on a first-degree murder charge.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Ontario woman arrested in connection with Montreal-area murder

Story continues below advertisement

A second suspect, Jalen Joel Campbell Brown, 21, was also arrested in Ontario and was arraigned on charges including first-degree murder and being an accessory after the fact.

A few weeks after the shooting, Britney Lewis, 25, of Pickering, Ont., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Click to play video: 'Laval, Que. mayor asks for government support after shooting near junior college'
Laval, Que. mayor asks for government support after shooting near junior college
Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeOrganized CrimeLaval homicideMontreal murderLaval MurderBernard CherfanLaval restaurantLaval restaurant killing
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers