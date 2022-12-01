Police arrest 2 in Ontario after Montreal-area restaurant killing

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police say two more people from Ontario have been arrested in the brazen killing of a man inside a busy Montreal-area restaurant in June.

Bernard Cherfan, 42, was targeted while seated at a table in a Laval, Que., restaurant.

He was gunned down in front of numerous diners at around 7:30 p.m. on June 1.

Quebec provincial police say 19-year-old Tafari Bezabeh was arrested Wednesday in Toronto and appeared by video at the courthouse in Laval, just north of Montreal, on a first-degree murder charge.

Story continues below advertisement

A second suspect, Jalen Joel Campbell Brown, 21, was also arrested in Ontario and was arraigned on charges including first-degree murder and being an accessory after the fact.

A few weeks after the shooting, Britney Lewis, 25, of Pickering, Ont., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.