Ontario woman arrested in connection with Montreal-area murder

Quebec provincial police, in collaboration with Durham police, arrested a 25-year-old woman Friday in Pickering, Ont., in connection with the murder of Bernard Cherfan in Laval, Que. at the beginning of the month.

Cherfan was gunned down on June 1 while dining at a Vietnamese restaurant on des Laurentides Boulevard in Laval’s Vimont district at around 7:30 p.m. He was rushed to hospital where his death was confirmed.

Police said there were several witnesses at the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The victim had alleged ties to organized crime and was known to investigators, according to police.

Britney Lewis, of Pickering, was expected to appear in court in Ontario later in the day on Friday before appearing in Quebec where she is facing several charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The Sûreté du Québec says the investigation is ongoing and there could be further arrests.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise