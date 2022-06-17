Menu

Crime

Ontario woman arrested in connection with Montreal-area murder

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Laval residents march for peace in wake of continued gun violence' Laval residents march for peace in wake of continued gun violence
WATCH: After a wave of gun violence in Laval, residents and community workers say they want to take back their streets. Those residents, community workers and politicians gathered at the Raymond Fortin Community Centre in Laval on Saturday. They called the march against gun violence "Together for Peace." Elizabeth Zogalis reports – Jun 4, 2022

Quebec provincial police, in collaboration with Durham police, arrested a 25-year-old woman Friday in Pickering, Ont., in connection with the murder of Bernard Cherfan in Laval, Que. at the beginning of the month.

Cherfan was gunned down on June 1 while dining at a Vietnamese restaurant on des Laurentides Boulevard in Laval’s Vimont district at around 7:30 p.m. He was rushed to hospital where his death was confirmed.

Read more: Man shot and killed in Quebec restaurant allegedly tied to organized crime: police

Police said there were several witnesses at the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The victim had alleged ties to organized crime and was known to investigators, according to police.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'American teen shot in Montreal transferred to Boston' American teen shot in Montreal transferred to Boston
American teen shot in Montreal transferred to Boston – May 13, 2022

Britney Lewis, of Pickering, was expected to appear in court in Ontario later in the day on Friday before appearing in Quebec where she is facing several charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sûreté du Québec says the investigation is ongoing and there could be further arrests.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

