Man shot and killed in Quebec restaurant allegedly tied to organized crime: police

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was fatally gunned down Wednesday evening inside a restaurant north of Montreal.

The victim had alleged ties to organized crime and was known to investigators, according to police.

He was shot while he was eating in a Vietnamese restaurant around 7:30 p.m. in Laval’s Vimont district. Several witnesses were at the scene.

Police say the victim was was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

The investigation has been transferred from the Laval police department to the Sûreté du Québec.

Two command posts have been set up in the area as part of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

No arrests have been made and police did not yet have a physical description of the suspect.

— with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press