Canada

Train derails in southeast Sask. causing low visibility for 2 kilometres

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Emergency crews battle Saskatchewan train derailment blaze'
Emergency crews battle Saskatchewan train derailment blaze
Rural Saskatchewan homes in the Macoun area were evacuated due to a potentially toxic fire spewing from derailed trains on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were on scene throughout the area and RCMP said no injuries were reported. Video is courtesy of Amber Mantei.

A train derailment between Midale and Macoun has closed Highway 39 in both directions.

Smoke and fire caused by the train have resulted in low visibility approximately for two kilometers northwest of Macoun.

A train derailment has caused low visibility for two kilometres northwest of Midale, Sask. View image in full screen
A train derailment has caused low visibility for two kilometres northwest of Midale, Sask. Courtesy of Amber Mantei

Estevan RCMP have reported no injuries at the scene.

Estevan residents Amber Mantei and her husband said they were driving on Highway 39 shortly after 9:00 a.m. when they passed the scene.

They were driving to Regina for Agribition when they spotted light gray smoke just before Macoun, SK.

“We were thinking more grassfire, nothing serious like a train derailment,” said Mantei. “Just as we were coming around the bend of Macoun, there was this huge explosion.”

Mantei said they didn’t hear the explosion, but they saw a 100-foot burst of flame from the tracks.

“It just turned from light gray to black smoke, and it just billowed up into the air.”

Train derails in southeast Sask. causing low visibility for 2 kilometres - image View image in full screen
Courtesy of Amber Mantei

They reported approximately 20 derailed train cars in the ditch on both sides of the tracks close to the town of Macoun.

“Just as we went by, the heat was so intense right through the glass, it would be like you were standing at a campfire, too long at a campfire and your skin gets kind of dry and hot, that’s how it felt going by.”

Mantei said that luckily the snow and presence of only a gentle breeze prevented the fire from spreading closer to the highway or the town.

RCMP are asking travelers to avoid the area for the time being. Detours are being organized.

The engine car and two additional cars were detached from the remainder of the cars and had pulled ahead of the accident.

“That’s how close the engine was to the main crash site,” Mantei said.

Canadian Pacific Railway is currently on the scene investigating. There are no other updates at this time.

Train derails in southeast Sask. causing low visibility for 2 kilometres - image View image in full screen
Courtesy of Amber Mantei
Train derails in southeast Sask. causing low visibility for 2 kilometres - image View image in full screen
Courtesy of Amber Mantei
Train derails in southeast Sask. causing low visibility for 2 kilometres - image View image in full screen
Courtesy of Amber Mantei

 

