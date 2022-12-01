Calgary man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for human-trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man with ties to numerous places across Canada is wanted by police for exploiting women for financial benefit from sexual services among other charges.

The human trafficking and counter exploitation unit from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) issued a Canada-wide warrant for 30-year-old Tevin Laramee-Watson.

In a news release, police said Laramee-Watson faces 10 criminal charges. Police added the man has recently lived in Calgary, although he has ties to Montreal, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Grande Prairie.

The provincial police organization began its investigation in February 2021 and have since identified multiple survivors.

“We want to ensure this perpetrator is located and placed in custody and we are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Our greatest concern is that more women, in different cities, could be victimized,” said ALERT Staff Sgt. Colleen Bowers.

Story continues below advertisement

Laramee-Watson is charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm;

Uttering threats;

Human trafficking x2;

Financial benefit from human trafficking x2;

Communication for the purpose of obtaining, for consideration, the sexual services of a person x2; and

Advertising an offer to provide sexual services for consideration x2.

ALERT said multiple specialized police agencies are involved in the investigation. Those police units include the Calgary Police Service, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), Lethbridge Police Service, Kelowna RCMP, Vancouver Police, K-Division RCMP and Tsuut’ina Police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Laramee-Watson is asked to contact local police by calling 403-266-1234. People can also remain anonymous by using the Crime Stoppers website. If you’re a survivor of sex trafficking, police also encourage you to call 211 for assistance.