Men from central, northern Ontario among those charged in online child exploitation investigation

At least 13 people in the central and northern regions of the province are among those facing charges for child exploitation online.

Ontario Provincial Police laid 428 charges against 107 people in October in a joint investigation named Project Maverick, which is part of the provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet.

During October, 27 police partners throughout the province conducted 255 investigations, identifying 61 victims, and additional 60 children were safeguarded.

Among those facing charges are two men each from Barrie and Sudbury, four from Thunder Bay and one each from Collingwood, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Beeton, Huntsville and Timmons.

“These numbers are shocking, but they provide hope by showing the lengths our teams are willing to go to protect children,” said Chief Supt. Kari Dart of the OPP investigation and support bureau.

OPP also received support from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security.

The BOOST Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, the Children’s Aid Society and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection provided victim support and education.

Since the provincial strategy to stop child abuse and exploitation online began in 2006, it has completed 65,564 investigations and laid 24,608 charges against 6,540 people. A total of 3,470 victims have been identified worldwide.

“The work done by the Provincial Strategy members take us to some of the darkest corners of society and exposes the horrific crimes committed every day against children,” said OPP Det. Sgt. Jamie King, provincial strategy lead.

“This is not a crime that can be combatted by our members alone, and we ask that everyone out there recognize the importance they play in protecting children. Report these crimes, remain vigilant and educate yourself.”