Crime

Drone spotted hovering around people’s homes in Norfolk County: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 10:13 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A homeowner in Delhi got a visit from an unwelcomed dinner guest earlier this week as a drone was seen hovering outside of the home, according to provincial police in Norfolk County.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday, shortly after 6 p.m., as the homeowner spotted the drone with a green flashing light and camera hovering outside the rear windows and door of the house on Sovereen Street in Delhi.

Read more: $4M in illegal cannabis seized in Norfolk County raid: OPP

OPP say the homeowner then watched as the drone moved away from the home and proceeded to hover around other neighbours’ homes.

When officers arrived, they scanned the area but were unable to find anyone operating a drone in the area.

Read more: Norfolk resident conned out of $800K in investment scam, OPP say

Norfolk County OPP continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

OPPHamilton newsKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsNorfolk CountyLondon newsNorfolk County OPPDelhinorfolk county newsNorfolk County crimeDelhi CrimeDelhi NewsSovereen Street Delhi
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

