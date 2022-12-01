Drone spotted hovering around people’s homes in Norfolk County: OPP

A homeowner in Delhi got a visit from an unwelcomed dinner guest earlier this week as a drone was seen hovering outside of the home, according to provincial police in Norfolk County.
Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday, shortly after 6 p.m., as the homeowner spotted the drone with a green flashing light and camera hovering outside the rear windows and door of the house on Sovereen Street in Delhi.
OPP say the homeowner then watched as the drone moved away from the home and proceeded to hover around other neighbours’ homes.
When officers arrived, they scanned the area but were unable to find anyone operating a drone in the area.
Norfolk County OPP continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
