Crime

$4M in illegal cannabis seized in Norfolk County raid: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 6:16 pm
OPP says an estimated $4 million in illegal cannabis plants were seized from a Norfolk County farm on Oct. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP says an estimated $4 million in illegal cannabis plants were seized from a Norfolk County farm on Oct. 19, 2022. @OPP_WR

Close to $4 million in illegal pot plants were seized during a police action in Norfolk County on Wednesday.

OPP say the their street crime unit along with Brant County OPP, emergency response teams and Norfolk bylaw confiscated numerous plants at a Highway 24 address in Townsend, Ont.

Three people were arrested without incident during the raid for violating Canada’s Cannabis Act.

Their charges have not yet been disclosed.

Investigators say a probe into the seizure is continuing and that further arrests and charges are possible.

