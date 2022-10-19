$4M in illegal cannabis seized in Norfolk County raid: OPP

See more sharing options

Close to $4 million in illegal pot plants were seized during a police action in Norfolk County on Wednesday.

OPP say the their street crime unit along with Brant County OPP, emergency response teams and Norfolk bylaw confiscated numerous plants at a Highway 24 address in Townsend, Ont.

Three people were arrested without incident during the raid for violating Canada’s Cannabis Act.

Their charges have not yet been disclosed.

Investigators say a probe into the seizure is continuing and that further arrests and charges are possible.

As a result of #community complaints, approx 4 million in illegal cannabis was seized after #OPP Community Street Crime Units / Emergency Response Team members along with @NorfolkCountyCA bylaw executed a cannabis act search warrant at a #Hwy24 address. #NorfolkOPP (1 of 2) ^es pic.twitter.com/ug6nu4HMjC — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 19, 2022