$4M in illegal cannabis seized in Norfolk County raid: OPP

Close to $4 million in illegal pot plants were seized during a police action in Norfolk County on Wednesday.
OPP say the their street crime unit along with Brant County OPP, emergency response teams and Norfolk bylaw confiscated numerous plants at a Highway 24 address in Townsend, Ont.
Three people were arrested without incident during the raid for violating Canada’s Cannabis Act.
Their charges have not yet been disclosed.
Investigators say a probe into the seizure is continuing and that further arrests and charges are possible.
