Norfolk resident conned out of $800K in investment scam, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk OPP are issuing a warning to the public after a resident reported being duped out of $800,000 as part of a telephone investment scam.

The resident, identified only as a senior citizen, told police they received a call in August from a man who claimed to be a wealth management employee at a financial institution.

Police say the man told the victim that they were selling bonds for a particular company.

The victim later sent three different money transfers to the individual totalling approximately $800,000, with the expectation that they would see a return on their investment in November, police said.

This month, police say the victim called their financial institution and was told that it had been a scam.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were contacted on Friday and began an investigation, officials said.

“The OPP is reminding all Norfolk County residents to be extremely vigilant and to be alert for unsolicited calls, emails, or visitors that arrive at your residence. If anyone should receive a call in this manner, please contact your financial institution immediately,” police said in a statement Monday.

“Modern, tech savvy scammers have personal information about you before they ever try to contact you. It is imperative to verify any unsolicited contact before you respond and provide information. Keep your guard up when you receive a surprise call from anyone soliciting funds for investment opportunities.”

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, some 68,200 incidents of fraud have been reported this year, as of Sept. 30, involving more than 43,400 victims and nearly $363-million in stolen funds.

Story continues below advertisement

More information on different types of scams can be found on the CAFC’s website.