Montreal-area overpass involved in 30 crashes with heavy trucks in 2 years

Send this page to someone via email

The train viaduct over Greene Avenue in Westmount has been involved in close to 30 collisions with heavy vehicles in the past two years, according to the city.

Reported incidents of trucks slamming into the overpass have nearly doubled in the past 12 months, according to EXO spokesperson Eric Edström.

Fifteen accidents disrupting train service were noted by Exo so far in 2022, with the most recent happening Monday morning.

“It impacts three of our lines and then we have hundreds of people delayed,” Edström said.

“It has been a problem for some time but we are working on a solution and we are expecting it to be ready really soon.”

The increase in construction in the area and confusing city detours may be the issue for truck drivers, Edström said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Here’s where you can see the CP Holiday Train in the GTA on Tuesday

Resident Jeremy John Martin, who lives within eyesight of the overpass, says the crashes can be scary at times — especially for the children in the neighbouring Greene community centre.

“Someone is not doing their job. How can you have so many crashes and nothing done?” John Martin said.

He claims the signage for the viaduct is insufficient and needs to be more visible.

“It’s not rocket science. They have the small sign — you almost need binoculars to see it. They need a big flashy sign,” John Martin said.

Canadian Pacific Railway, owners of the viaduct, say “the appropriate signage is in place to indicate the clearance height of the structure.”

Visual safety inspections are conducted after every reported incident to make sure the structure is secure.

In a statement, city of Westmount spokesperson Sebastian Samuel said the city’s “engineering and Hydro Westmount departments are collaborating with CP Rail and EXO, to address the ongoing issue of vehicles exceeding the maximum allowable height resulting in a collision with the viaduct.”

READ MORE: Montreal buses struggling to be on time, data shows

Exo, which is responsible for the project, will be installing two impact beams on either side of the overpass to protect it from collisions.

Story continues below advertisement

Infrared detection sensors, similar to the ones installed on the Guy viaduct, will also added, alerting vehicles exceeding the maximum height of 3.5 meters.

Exo expects the project to be completed by the end of the summer of 2023.

“We are working with our partners for a solution to be put in place,” Edström said.