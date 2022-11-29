Here’s where you can see the CP Holiday Train in the GTA on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The CP Holiday Train is making stops in the Toronto area on Tuesday.

For the first time since 2019, the program has returned with its in-person concerts and bright lights and will have several stops in the Greater Toronto Area.

There are two CP Holiday Trains — one that has stops only in Canada and another that has stops in both Canada and the U.S.

At 1:45 p.m., the exclusively-Canadian train will arrive in Bowmanville at the ​Scugog Street railway crossing at Wellington Street, with an event set to be held from 2 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., CP’s website says.

The train then makes its way to Oshawa with a 3 p.m. arrival and event from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. There, it will be at 680 Laval Drive behind the Walmart.

Later Tuesday, the train is set to arrive in Toronto at 8:15 p.m. and hold an event from 8:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. It will be at 750 Runnymede Road at the CP Yard Office parking lot.

On Wednesday, the train will make stops in both Vaughan and Barrie.

Meanwhile, the train that stops in both Canada and the U.S. will be visiting in Milton and Hamilton on Tuesday.

It’s set to arrive at 5234 Kelso Road — the Glen Eden Ski and Snowboard Centre — at 4:45 p.m. with an event from 5 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

It then makes its way to 42 Lawrence Road in Hamilton at 7:45 p.m., with an event from 8 p.m. until 8:40 p.m.

The CP Holiday Train program raises money and food for food banks and, according to a statement from CP. Since 1999 it has raised more than $21 million and collected five million pounds of food.

“The CP Holiday Train, now in its 24th year, celebrates family, community and service to one another,” CP president and CEO Keith Creel said.

“We hope the train’s bright lights and music foster celebrations across Canada and the U.S., bringing with those celebrations a reminder of our duty to help those less fortunate this holiday season.”

The full schedule can be found on CP’s website.