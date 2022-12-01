Pair charged in Halifax shooting that shut down part of Bedford Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged two people — including one with attempted murder — after a shooting that shut down part of the Bedford Highway Tuesday night.

In a release, police said officers responded to an assault in progress at a hotel on the Bedford Highway around 9:10 p.m.

It said a man and a woman assaulted and then shot at the victim, who was known to them.

The victim was treated at the scene for their injuries and officers arrested the two suspects in the area a short time later.

In an interview, HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said police were not releasing the name of the hotel to protect the privacy of the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

MacLeod confirmed the incident was the same one that shut down a section of the Bedford Highway that night as police had a “very large presence” in the area.

There was no public notification about the closure of the highway, but MacLeod said “the incident was contained quite quickly” and there was no risk to the public.

Dominique Purdy, 28, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Thursday to face the following charges:

Attempted murder;

Careless use of a firearm;

Discharge of a firearm with intent;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Use of a firearm in commission of an offence.

Anthony Michael Stokes, 49, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Wednesday to face one count each of assault and breach of a court order.