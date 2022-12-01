Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pair charged in Halifax shooting that shut down part of Bedford Highway

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 8:38 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 1'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 1
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police have charged two people — including one with attempted murder — after a shooting that shut down part of the Bedford Highway Tuesday night.

In a release, police said officers responded to an assault in progress at a hotel on the Bedford Highway around 9:10 p.m.

It said a man and a woman assaulted and then shot at the victim, who was known to them.

The victim was treated at the scene for their injuries and officers arrested the two suspects in the area a short time later.

In an interview, HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said police were not releasing the name of the hotel to protect the privacy of the victim.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Disappearance of Devon Marsman added to N.S. major crimes reward program

Story continues below advertisement

MacLeod confirmed the incident was the same one that shut down a section of the Bedford Highway that night as police had a “very large presence” in the area.

There was no public notification about the closure of the highway, but MacLeod said “the incident was contained quite quickly” and there was no risk to the public.

Dominique Purdy, 28, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Thursday to face the following charges:

  • Attempted murder;
  • Careless use of a firearm;
  • Discharge of a firearm with intent;
  • Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;
  • Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm;
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • Use of a firearm in commission of an offence.

Anthony Michael Stokes, 49, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Wednesday to face one count each of assault and breach of a court order.

CrimeShootingHalifax Regional PoliceAttempted Murderhalifax policeHalifax ShootingBedford Highwaybedford highway shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers