Disappearance of Devon Marsman added to N.S. major crimes reward program

The case of missing teenager Devon Sinclair Marsman has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.
In a release Tuesday, the Department of Justice said a reward of up to $150,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance.
Marsman, 16, was last heard from the week of Feb. 21 and was reported missing by family members on March 4. In October, Halifax Regional Police called his disappearance suspicious.
Marsman is described as an African Nova Scotian youth, about five feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with blue-green eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweater and jeans.
The release said investigators believe people may have information that could result in Marsman being located.
“We urge anyone with information about this missing teenager to reach out to the rewards program,” said Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in the release. “Investigators are asking for the public’s help on behalf of his family.”
In May, during a community search in the Spryfield area, Marsman’s mother, Theresa Gray, told Global News she believed her son went missing in that community.
“I have lots of questions and no answers,” Gray said in May.
She went on to describe her son as a “really good, quiet kid” who was respectful, kind and loving.
“Never gave me any trouble whatsoever,” she said.
Anyone with information about Marsman’s disappearance can call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Those who provide information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court, the release said.
Those with information who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
There are currently 111 active cases in the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, and five cash rewards have been paid out since it started in 2006.
