Comments

Crime

Disappearance of Devon Marsman added to N.S. major crimes reward program

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'Search held for missing Halifax teenager Devon Marsman'
Search held for missing Halifax teenager Devon Marsman
It’s been three months since 16-year-old Devon Sinclair Marsman went missing. On Saturday, family, friends and community members held a search in the Spryfield area in hopes of finding some answers. Alexa MacLean reports – May 21, 2022

The case of missing teenager Devon Sinclair Marsman has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

In a release Tuesday, the Department of Justice said a reward of up to $150,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance.

Read more: Halifax police say Devon Marsman disappearance is suspicious

Marsman, 16, was last heard from the week of Feb. 21 and was reported missing by family members on March 4. In October, Halifax Regional Police called his disappearance suspicious.

Marsman is described as an African Nova Scotian youth, about five feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with blue-green eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweater and jeans.

Story continues below advertisement
Devon Sinclair Marsman, 16, was last heard from during the week Feb. 21, 2022.
Devon Sinclair Marsman, 16, was last heard from during the week Feb. 21, 2022. Halifax Regional Police

The release said investigators believe people may have information that could result in Marsman being located.

“We urge anyone with information about this missing teenager to reach out to the rewards program,” said Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in the release. “Investigators are asking for the public’s help on behalf of his family.”

In May, during a community search in the Spryfield area, Marsman’s mother, Theresa Gray, told Global News she believed her son went missing in that community.

“I have lots of questions and no answers,” Gray said in May.

Read more: ‘Lots of questions and no answers’: Family, friends continue search for missing Halifax teen

She went on to describe her son as a “really good, quiet kid” who was respectful, kind and loving.

Story continues below advertisement

“Never gave me any trouble whatsoever,” she said.

Marsman is described as an African Nova Scotian youth, about five feet tall and 100 pounds, with blue-green eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweater and jeans.
Marsman is described as an African Nova Scotian youth, about five feet tall and 100 pounds, with blue-green eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweater and jeans. Nova Scotia Department of Justice

Anyone with information about Marsman’s disappearance can call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Those who provide information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court, the release said.

Those with information who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

There are currently 111 active cases in the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, and five cash rewards have been paid out since it started in 2006.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

