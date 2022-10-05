Menu

Crime

Halifax police say Devon Marsman disappearance is suspicious

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Search held for missing Halifax teenager Devon Marsman' Search held for missing Halifax teenager Devon Marsman
Family, friends and community members held a search in the Spryfield area in May in hopes of finding some answers in the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman, 16 – May 21, 2022

Police say the disappearance of a Halifax teen is suspicious, and believe there are people who have information about the case who have “not shared with police.”

Devon Sinclair Marsman, 16, was last heard from the week of Feb. 21 and was reported missing to police on March 4.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said they are still investigating Marsman’s case.

Read more: ‘Lots of questions and no answers’ — Family, friends continue search for missing Halifax teen

In May, family, friends and community members searched the Roach’s Pond area of Spryfield for the teen. His mother, Theresa Gray, told Global News she believed her son went missing in that community.

At the time, police said there was no information to suggest he was met with foul play.

“I have lots of questions and no answers,” Gray said in May.

She went on to describe her son as a “really good, quiet kid” who was respectful, kind and loving.

“Never gave me any trouble whatsoever,” she said.

Friends and family have distributed flyers as they search for Devon Marsman, a Nova Scotia teenager who’s been missing since February. View image in full screen
Friends and family have distributed flyers as they search for Devon Marsman, a Nova Scotia teenager who’s been missing since February. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Marsman is described as an African Nova Scotian youth, who is about five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has blue-green eyes and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

— with a file from Alex Cooke 

missing person tagMissing Teen tagSpryfield tagdevon sinclair marsman tagMissing person Halifax tagdevon marsman tagmissing halifax teen tagmissing teen halifax tag

