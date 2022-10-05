Halifax police say Devon Marsman disappearance is suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the disappearance of a Halifax teen is suspicious, and believe there are people who have information about the case who have “not shared with police.”

Devon Sinclair Marsman, 16, was last heard from the week of Feb. 21 and was reported missing to police on March 4.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said they are still investigating Marsman’s case.

In May, family, friends and community members searched the Roach’s Pond area of Spryfield for the teen. His mother, Theresa Gray, told Global News she believed her son went missing in that community.

At the time, police said there was no information to suggest he was met with foul play.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have lots of questions and no answers,” Gray said in May.

She went on to describe her son as a “really good, quiet kid” who was respectful, kind and loving.

“Never gave me any trouble whatsoever,” she said.

View image in full screen Friends and family have distributed flyers as they search for Devon Marsman, a Nova Scotia teenager who’s been missing since February. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Marsman is described as an African Nova Scotian youth, who is about five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has blue-green eyes and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

— with a file from Alex Cooke