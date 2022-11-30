Menu

First the snow, then the ice: B.C. commuters warned of slick roads, plunging temperatures

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 5:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Cars crash into each other on snowy Surrey B.C. hill during storm'
Cars crash into each other on snowy Surrey B.C. hill during storm
It was a mess on the 168 Street hill in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday night as car after car came sliding down, hitting each other. A transit bus also came down and couldn't stop, crashing into the line of cars.

The snow has stopped falling, but that’s not the end of the winter weather residents of B.C.’s South Coast will face this week.

Shovelled and salted walkways and winter tires will be a must, as the region braces for a blast of icy temperatures on the heels of the first significant snowfall of the season.

Read more: ‘We cannot handle it:’ Drivers trapped, cars abandoned as snow falls on B.C.’s roads

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Lower Mainland, most of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and the Sea-to-Sky region, warning of “falling temperatures and icy surfaces.” Increasing outflow winds into Wednesday night will bring colder air into the region, along with windchill values ranging from -5 C to -10 C for most areas, and down to -15 C in the eastern Fraser Valley, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the wake of last night’s snow storm daytime temperatures will rise above freezing, melting some of the snow that fell,” the national climate and weather agency said.

“Temperatures will fall well below zero, and untreated road surfaces and sidewalks could become icy overnight, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute.”

Click to play video: 'Trucks stuck overnight in Vancouver as snow falls on the region'
Trucks stuck overnight in Vancouver as snow falls on the region

Read more: Snowfall mayhem delays Metro Vancouver commuters for hours Tuesday evening

 

Frigid temperatures are expected to stick around through Thursday night.

The advisory comes a day after commuter chaos broke out across the Lower Mainland as vehicles spun out in the snowfall, snarling traffic and preventing tow trucks and snow clearing crews from breaking up the congestion.

Story continues below advertisement

Numerous drivers were trapped in their vehicles overnight, with unprecedented traffic jams lasting into the early morning hours and some travellers reporting commutes as long as 12 hours.

