First the snow, then the ice: B.C. commuters warned of slick roads, plunging temperatures

The snow has stopped falling, but that’s not the end of the winter weather residents of B.C.’s South Coast will face this week.

Shovelled and salted walkways and winter tires will be a must, as the region braces for a blast of icy temperatures on the heels of the first significant snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Lower Mainland, most of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and the Sea-to-Sky region, warning of “falling temperatures and icy surfaces.” Increasing outflow winds into Wednesday night will bring colder air into the region, along with windchill values ranging from -5 C to -10 C for most areas, and down to -15 C in the eastern Fraser Valley, it said.

“In the wake of last night’s snow storm daytime temperatures will rise above freezing, melting some of the snow that fell,” the national climate and weather agency said.

“Temperatures will fall well below zero, and untreated road surfaces and sidewalks could become icy overnight, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute.”

Frigid temperatures are expected to stick around through Thursday night.

The advisory comes a day after commuter chaos broke out across the Lower Mainland as vehicles spun out in the snowfall, snarling traffic and preventing tow trucks and snow clearing crews from breaking up the congestion.

Numerous drivers were trapped in their vehicles overnight, with unprecedented traffic jams lasting into the early morning hours and some travellers reporting commutes as long as 12 hours.