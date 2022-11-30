Menu

Crime

Vancouver police investigating pair of unrelated homicides in Gastown, DTES

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 4:48 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police are investigating a pair of unrelated homicides in Gastown and the Downtown Eastside.

Cameron Fairful, 65, was found dead in his room in a building near Abbot and Water streets on Sunday, police said in a media release Thursday.

Police said they believe his killing was targeted. Police would not say if they had made arrests or had suspects in mind, but specified no charges had been laid in the case.

“We’ve gathered a significant amount of evidence and are in the process of identifying people who had contact with the victim prior to his murder,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Read more: B.C. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of longtime Vancouver businessman

The second case involves Joseph Kelly, 60, who was found dead on Nov. 20 in an apartment building on East Hastings Street near Carrall Street.

Investigators said they had yet to make any arrests in his death.

Police said there were no indications the two homicides were linked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

37-year-old man is dead in Vancouver’s 10th homicide this year
