Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

City of Barrie restricts overnight street parking in winter months

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 4:20 pm
Downtown Barrie, Ont., on Nov., 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Downtown Barrie, Ont., on Nov., 19, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Heading into winter, the City of Barrie is reminding residents not to park on city streets overnight.

From Dec. 1 through to March 31, on-street parking is not permitted on city streets from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

The restriction is to ensure that the streets can be completely cleared of snow and that emergency vehicles can get down the street in winter weather.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Barrie, Ont.’s newest poet laureate looks to create a platform for local artists

New for winter 2022, overnight parking is also not permitted during those months in any hybrid parking lots or waterfront parking lots and on-street from 12:01 to 5 a.m.

More information about overnight parking restrictions is available on the City of Barrie’s website.

Advertisement
WinterParkingCity Of BarrieBarrie OntarioStreet ParkingBarrie parkingParking in barrie
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers