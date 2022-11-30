City of Barrie restricts overnight street parking in winter months

Send this page to someone via email

Heading into winter, the City of Barrie is reminding residents not to park on city streets overnight.

From Dec. 1 through to March 31, on-street parking is not permitted on city streets from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

The restriction is to ensure that the streets can be completely cleared of snow and that emergency vehicles can get down the street in winter weather.

New for winter 2022, overnight parking is also not permitted during those months in any hybrid parking lots or waterfront parking lots and on-street from 12:01 to 5 a.m.

More information about overnight parking restrictions is available on the City of Barrie’s website.