Cookies for a cause: Global News Calgary holiday cookie sale this Thursday

Thousands of cookies are just about ready for the return of the Global News Calgary cookie sale this Thursday.

Stemming from the fabulous mind of Global News Morning Calgary’s Leslie Horton back in 2018, the proceeds from the sale go to the news station’s holiday campaign the Morning of Giving, previously referred to as the Month of Giving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that people look for a reason to gather, celebrate and feel the kindness around Christmas — and there’s nothing better than cookies for that,” Horton said.

Over the years Horton has rounded up more than fifty chefs to donate a minimum of 250 cookies each for the event. Everything from your normal run-of-the-mill cookie can be found along with other kinds such as gourmet, exquisitely decorated, plant-based, dog treats and much more.

This Thursday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Calgarians can pull up to ATCO Park located at 5302 Forand St. SW, Calgary and head into the Blue Flame Kitchen to pick out their baker’s dozen for $20.

Horton added it’s best to get there early as some of the best cookies are known to sell out fast.

“If you give people a chance to contribute to the betterment of their community — they will take it. And if you give them a chance by throwing cookies in there, It is a win-win-win for everybody!” Horton said.

“All the people that come to the cookie sale know that they’re buying cookies for a good cause and then we take all the money we raise through the sale and we present it the next week at the Morning of Giving.”

Horton has even convinced her fellow morning show colleagues to participate in the fun. Click here to jump to the recipes Dallas Flexhaug, Blake Lough, Tiffany Lizée and Horton used for their donation.

This year’s charity that’s on the receiving end of the money raised is the Magic of Christmas.

Founded in 1932, the Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity that works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to make sure Santa doesn’t miss anyone who needs a special visit.

Horton said because it’s a cash donation, the organization is grateful as it’s used to fill gaps in for a variety of gifts that don’t get donated compared to some that do.

“What do you buy a 13-year-old boy? What do you buy a senior? … the toys and the gifts are crucial, but so is that cash donation so that they can give out gift cards for grocery shopping, gift cards so that some parents can do some of their own Christmas shopping and so that seniors can buy what they need — the cash component is really critical.”

If you’re not able to make it to the bake sale and still wish to contribute, money can also be donated through The Magic of Christmas’ website.

Global News Morning Calgary Christmas Cookies

The day before the holiday cookie sale, all Global News Morning Calgary hosts whipped up what they will be donating to the 2022 event. Find their recipes below:

The cream cheese, cookies n’ cream cookies Global News Calgary’s Blake Lough baked for the 2022 holiday cookie sale. Courtesy: Blake Lough

Blake Lough went with a spin on a chocolate bar everyone loves. Find the cream cheese, cookies n’ cream recipe courtesy of Sally’s Baking Addiction website, here.

The Nanaimo bar cookies Global News Calgary’s Dallas Flexhaug baked for the 2022 holiday cookie sale. Courtesy: Dallas Flexhaug

Dallas Flexhaug made ooey gooey Nanaimo bar cookies. Find the recipe courtesy of Red Path Sugar website here. Flexhaug added that she switched up the filling by adding 2 tablespoons of custard powder and a splash more cream because, ” How can you make Nanaimo bar cookies WITHOUT a custard powder…”

The peanut butter cookies Global News Calgary’s Leslie Horton baked for the 2022 holiday cookie sale. Courtesy: Leslie Horton

Leslie Horton tried her “very best” at baking the classic peanut butter cookies. “Some peanut butter, some flour, an egg, some other stuff….. bake until burnt… ;) ” Horton said.

The red velvet sandwich cookies Global News Calgary’s Tiffany Lizée baked for the 2022 holiday cookie sale. Courtesy: Tiffany Lizée

Finally, Tiffany Lizée made red velvet sandwich cookies courtesy of Just so Tasty recipes, which you can find here. Lizée added her only adjustment is that she added cream cheese icing and sandwiched two cookies together!