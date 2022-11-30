Quebec checkpoints aim to raise awareness about domestic violence

Send this page to someone via email

Most motorists have likely been through a police checkpoint at one time or another. They’re common during the holiday season when police intensify efforts to catch those driving under the influence.

But on Wednesday, drivers in Ormstown, Que., were met with an entirely different type of roadblock.

“I thought it was an accident,” said Danielle Forget before reaching the checkpoint.

In fact, officers and outreach workers with SOS violence conjugale — a non-profit devoted to ensuring the safety of victims — were handing out pamphlets to raise awareness about intimate partner violence.

One of the documents being handed out described the different types of conjugal violence to help people identify a problem, while another pamphlet listed resources available to victims and survivors.

The checkpoint in Ormstown was one of almost 90 similar interventions across the province in what is being touted as an “unprecedented” initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

Forget congratulated those involved, but also expressed sadness that such an initiative is needed at all.

“I feel everybody’s pain,” Forget said. “It’s making me very sad that something like this is still going on these days.”

According to SOS violence conjugale, there have been 21 deaths in Quebec linked to intimate partner violence so far this year. Of those, 14 were women, six were children and one was a man.

0:45 Domestic violence awareness month

The organization, which runs a toll-free bilingual help line at 1-800-363-9010, said it received 58,000 calls from April 2021 to March 2022 and saw an overall increase of 125 per cent over the past five years.

Story continues below advertisement

SOS violence also offers online services on its website.

SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, who was at the checkpoint in Ormstown, encouraged people experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help.

She explained that compared to other crimes, victims of conjugal violence were often hesitant or afraid to call police either because they are under the control of their abuser or because of perceived stigma.

“It’s really important that those women, those men are not ashamed, not afraid of the consequences and call us, the police, or call … SOS violence conjugale,”Bilodeau said. “Those people are all working together to fight this domestic violence.”

Bilodeau added that the force also has specialized officers trained to assist victims of conjugal violence.

Melpa Kamateros, exective director of the Shield of Athena — a Montreal-area organization offering safe haven to families seeking refuge from conjugal violence — applauded the SQ’s involvement in raising awareness.

“They are the front-line people,” she said, explaining that officers are usually the first point of contact for victims.

Story continues below advertisement

“The more aware they are and the more (involved) they are in the whole issue, the better is is for society.”

The SQ’s campaign was launched as part of the global movement known as “12 days of action to end violence against women.”

Read more: Conjugal violence advocates call on Quebec for help

In Quebec, the first day of action always starts on Nov. 25 and ends on Dec. 6, to mark the anniversary of the Montreal Polytechnique massacre.

Kamateros said The Shield of Athena’s contribution for this year’s 12 days of action is to publish 10 articles on violence against women in 10 different languages in a bid to reach as many victims as possible.

— with files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter

If you or someone you know has been a victim of intimate partner violence or is involved in an abusive situation, help is available.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Find information from SOS violence conjugale on their website.

Or visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.