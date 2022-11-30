Kelowna residents turn out in droves to help those in need

Send this page to someone via email

Many Kelowna residents got up at the crack of dawn on Wednesday to attend a long-running event that benefits children in the community.

The 22nd annual Tiny Tim charity breakfast returned to its full form following a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus.

The popular event offers a buffet breakfast to those who bring in a new toy as part of the Salvation Army’s Christmas toy drive.

“Even though it’s a little cold outside, that’s what warms the heart. Kids are in need and we have to help out,” said local resident David Ironside.

“It’s so heartwarming to see people coming along and bringing these gifts and very generously,” added Major Mark Wagner with the Kelowna/Lake Country Salvation Army.

The Coast Capri Hotel hosted Wednesday’s event, as it has done year after year.

“The Salvation Army is such an amazing platform for us to amplify their efforts. It’s doing the right thing for the community and it’s such a great partner in our community,” said Coast Capri Hotel GM Sale Sivucha.

“That’s why it’s the right thing for us to continue to do.”

The charity breakfast draws people of all ages and, for some, it’s become a family tradition.

Victoria and Charlie Lou have attended the event with their daughters twice before and came with toys in hand for the third time on Wednesday.

“As an immigrant here, I know what it’s like to be poor,” said Charlie Lou. “So whatever I have and earned in Canada, I want to give it back.”

According to the Salvation Army, there’s been a huge jump in the number of people applying for Christmas hampers this year. The spike in numbers is attributed to high inflation.

“We’re about 25 per cent ahead of where we were last year in terms of applications,” Wagner said. “We think that we’re going to be giving out a lot of toys this year.”

The Kelowna Salvation Army, which also serves Lake Country, has set a goal of $850,000 for its red kettle campaign, which will support families in need for the remainder of the year.

The Salvation Army’s toy store will open on Dec. 12.

If you missed Wednesday’s event but would still like to drop off a new toy, you can do so at the Salvation Army Kelowna Community Church at 1480 Sutherland Ave.