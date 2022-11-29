Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Grinch strikes Vancouver South Lions Christmas tree lot, breaks lock and steals tools

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver charity Christmas tree lot targeted by thieves'
Vancouver charity Christmas tree lot targeted by thieves
An annual charity Christmas tree lot has been hit by the grinch. The South Vancouver Lions Club says when volunteers arrived Monday morning -- they found damage left behind... and several items missing.

One or more thieves broke into the Vancouver South Lions Club’s Christmas tree lot overnight on Sunday and stole a handful of tools, according to club member Dave Pasin.

Volunteers arrived Monday afternoon to find the the gate’s locking mechanism sheared off and the lock smashed apart. Pasin said the suspect or suspects had also “piled up a bunch of things in a crate to steal,” including snacks that were left out, but ended up leaving the crate behind.

“I guess they were interrupted,” he told Global News. “Stealing from a charity is rather reprehensible to begin with … every dollar that’s taken out or is stolen is removed from the community.”

Read more: B.C. Christmas tree supply chopped by drought, decline in growers

All of proceeds from the club’s annual Christmas tree lot at Fraser Street and East 41st Avenue go to a handful of charities. In previous years, more than $60,000 has been donated to support local guide dog programs, scholarships for high school students and more, Pasin said.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The lot, now in its 59th year, remains open to the public, he added, and all encouraged to swing by because, “there’s nothing better than a real tree.”

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed it had received a complaint of a break-in at the lot.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Eastside residents pose for family photos as annual tradition returns'
Downtown Eastside residents pose for family photos as annual tradition returns
Christmasvancouver policeVancouver crimechristmas tree theftChristmas tree lot theftLions Christmas tree lotLions Christmas tree lot broken intoVancouver South Lions Club
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers