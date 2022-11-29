Grinch strikes Vancouver South Lions Christmas tree lot, breaks lock and steals tools

Send this page to someone via email

One or more thieves broke into the Vancouver South Lions Club’s Christmas tree lot overnight on Sunday and stole a handful of tools, according to club member Dave Pasin.

Volunteers arrived Monday afternoon to find the the gate’s locking mechanism sheared off and the lock smashed apart. Pasin said the suspect or suspects had also “piled up a bunch of things in a crate to steal,” including snacks that were left out, but ended up leaving the crate behind.

“I guess they were interrupted,” he told Global News. “Stealing from a charity is rather reprehensible to begin with … every dollar that’s taken out or is stolen is removed from the community.”

All of proceeds from the club’s annual Christmas tree lot at Fraser Street and East 41st Avenue go to a handful of charities. In previous years, more than $60,000 has been donated to support local guide dog programs, scholarships for high school students and more, Pasin said.

Story continues below advertisement

The lot, now in its 59th year, remains open to the public, he added, and all encouraged to swing by because, “there’s nothing better than a real tree.”

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed it had received a complaint of a break-in at the lot.