Toronto fire to mitigate safety risks as crowds look to melt Drake’s ice sculpture

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Firefighters in Toronto say an ice sculpture teasing Drake’s much-anticipated album, “Iceman,” continues to draw people trying to heat it up.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop says crews were called Tuesday evening about “dangerous and unsafe activities” at the site of the installation in a downtown parking lot.

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He says crowds of people had shown up with flammable liquids and uncontrolled open flames to try and melt the blocks of ice.

Toronto police have also said people were climbing the structure and breaking off chunks with pickaxes.

Jessop says open flames and flammable liquids in an uncontrolled environment cause an “immediate threat to life” and that crews would be “initiating measures” to mitigate the risk to public safety.

Drake has long been teasing the album, which is his first solo effort since his feud with Kendrick Lamar.