Suspicious lurking in Spallumcheen leads to arrest in Armstrong

Send this page to someone via email

Sleepy Hollow Road in Spallumcheen, B.C., had a jolt of activity Friday when area residents noticed people in a suspicious truck lurking.

It was around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle was spotted and reported to police. It had moved on when officers arrived. They eventually tracked it down on Highland Park Avenue in Armstrong, but efforts to stop it were cut short at that moment.

“When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed,” RCMP said in a press release.

1:55 Man arrested in connection with Spallumcheen homicide

Given the circumstances, RCMP said the officers did not pursue the vehicle to prevent any additional risk to the public but they still managed to catch up with the occupants later.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said one suspect was in possession of a weapon, which was a violation of his probation order. After further investigation, police also confirmed the truck the men were driving to be stolen.

A 47-year-old Lake Country man and a 39-year-old man from Osoyoos both face a number of potential criminal charges and were released from police custody pending a future court appearance.