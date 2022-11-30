Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspicious lurking in Spallumcheen leads to arrest in Armstrong

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 11:56 am
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

Sleepy Hollow Road in Spallumcheen, B.C., had a jolt of activity Friday when area residents noticed people in a suspicious truck lurking.

It was around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle was spotted and reported to police. It had moved on when officers arrived. They eventually tracked it down on Highland Park Avenue in Armstrong, but efforts to stop it were cut short at that moment.

“When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested in connection with Spallumcheen homicide'
Man arrested in connection with Spallumcheen homicide

Given the circumstances, RCMP said the officers did not pursue the vehicle to prevent any additional risk to the public but they still managed to catch up with the occupants later.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said one suspect was in possession of a weapon, which was a violation of his probation order. After further investigation, police also confirmed the truck the men were driving to be stolen.

A 47-year-old Lake Country man and a 39-year-old man from Osoyoos both face a number of potential criminal charges and were released from police custody pending a future court appearance.

Crimepentictonlake countryArmstrongvernon rcmpStolen Truckspallumcheensleepy hollow avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers