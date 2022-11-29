Calgary police investigating shooting in city’s southeast

See more sharing options

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city’s southeast on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to calls about a man found in medical distress in the 0 to 100 blocks of Penworth Crescent S.E. at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The Calgary Police Service said the man was suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition, according to an email to Global News.

However, an EMS spokesperson told Global News that an adult male was taken to hospital with potentially serious life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are currently speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence to determine what happened in the area.

No subject description or details are available at this time.

More to come…