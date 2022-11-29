Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Calgary police investigating shooting in city’s southeast

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted November 29, 2022 4:44 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city's southeast on Tuesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city's southeast on Tuesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city’s southeast on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to calls about a man found in medical distress in the 0 to 100 blocks of Penworth Crescent S.E. at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The Calgary Police Service said the man was suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition, according to an email to Global News.

Read more: Calgary man arrested in connection with attempted vehicle theft in Cochrane

However, an EMS spokesperson told Global News that an adult male was taken to hospital with potentially serious life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are currently speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence to determine what happened in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

No subject description or details are available at this time.

More to come…

