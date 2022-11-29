Environment Canada warns of strong winds for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Environment Canada says the Peterborough region can expect strong wind gusts on Wednesday, prompting a special weather statement.
Issued on Tuesday, the statement says wind gusts may range from 70 km/h to 80 km/h Wednesday afternoon into the evening in the wake of a strong cold front.
“The strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur,” the statement reads.
The statement cautions the winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages may also occur.
The statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.
