Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada warns of strong winds for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 2:33 pm
Environment Canada warns the Peterborough area can expect wind gusts from 70 km/h to 80 km/h Wednesday afternoon into the evening. View image in full screen
Environment Canada warns the Peterborough area can expect wind gusts from 70 km/h to 80 km/h Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Getty Images

Environment Canada says the Peterborough region can expect strong wind gusts on Wednesday, prompting a special weather statement.

Issued on Tuesday, the statement says wind gusts may range from 70 km/h to 80 km/h Wednesday afternoon into the evening in the wake of a strong cold front.

Read more: Strong winds expected in Toronto on Wednesday, Environment Canada says

“The strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur,” the statement reads.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The statement cautions the winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages may also occur.

The statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for November 29, 2022'
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for November 29, 2022
Environment CanadaWindSpecial Weather StatementWind WarningWind stormPeterborough WeatherWeather Statementwindy weather
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers