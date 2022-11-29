Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada warns strong winds in London, Ont. region Wednesday afternoon

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 8:49 am
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement from the London, Ont., region as strong winds are expected to blow through the area into Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement from the London, Ont., region as strong winds are expected to blow through the area into Wednesday evening. Andrew Graham / Global News

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the London, Ont., region as strong winds are expected to blow through the area into Wednesday evening.

In the wake of a strong cold front, westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected to pick up Wednesday afternoon.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: London, Ont. mayor to meet with peers to discuss next steps after Ontario passes Bill 23

Trending Now
Trending Now

The strongest winds are predicted near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, reaching up to wind gusts of 90 km/h.

According to the alert, the special weather statement is in effect for:

  • London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
  • Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

Officials report that the winds are expected to ease from west to east Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Environment CanadaWeatherLondon OntarioLdnont2022Strong WindsWind GustsWednesdayNov. 29
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers