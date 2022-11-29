Environment Canada warns strong winds in London, Ont. region Wednesday afternoon

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the London, Ont., region as strong winds are expected to blow through the area into Wednesday evening.
In the wake of a strong cold front, westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected to pick up Wednesday afternoon.
The strongest winds are predicted near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, reaching up to wind gusts of 90 km/h.
According to the alert, the special weather statement is in effect for:
- London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County
Officials report that the winds are expected to ease from west to east Wednesday night.
