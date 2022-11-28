Menu

Crime

Woman, 62, sustains life-altering injuries after stranger pushes her over: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 7:34 pm
Toronto police say a woman in a yellow jacket pushed over a 62-year-old. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a woman in a yellow jacket pushed over a 62-year-old. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for a woman after she allegedly pushed over a 62-year-old on Danforth Avenue.

Toronto police said on Sunday at around 9 a.m., a woman was walking westbound along Danforth Avenue near Rhodes Avenue.

Police said another woman approached her and — without warning — pushed her to the ground with both hands. The 62-year-old sustained life-altering injuries, police said.

The suspect was seen fleeing south on Rhodes Avenue, Toronto police said.

She is described as between 30 and 40 years old, with dark hair. She was wearing a white hooded sweater under a yellow puffy jacket at the time of the alleged incident.

Police said she had blue jeans and orange running shoes.

