Wanted federal offender known to frequent Cobourg, Barrie, Toronto areas

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender for a breach of a statutory release.

According to the OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) Squad, Oluwaseum Ojo, 25, is known to frequent the Toronto, Barrie, Cobourg and Courtice areas.

Ojo is currently serving a sentence of six years, seven months and 13 days for robbery and five firearm-related offences (including discharging a firearm), along with attempting to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with a probation order.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.