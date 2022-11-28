Bodies recovered from fatal plane crash near Port Hardy, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP dive team has recovered the bodies of the pilot and two passengers killed in a plane crash near Port Hardy, B.C., last week.

The Cessna float plane went down in Strachan Bay on Wednesday, killing all three people aboard.

“Efforts to locate the plane and any potential survivors have been ongoing since the day of the crash,” BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said in a media release Monday.

“Working through challenging weather conditions, our divers were able to locate the bodies of the pilot and the two passengers on Saturday, Nov. 26.”

The aircraft was en route from a central coast logging camp to Port Hardy, about 50 km south, when it crashed.

Crews located the wreckage on Friday.

The Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the incident, and that it would be deploying a team to the site in the coming days.

RCMP say there is no criminality suspected in the deaths, and that the file has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.