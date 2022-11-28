Menu

Canada

Bodies recovered from fatal plane crash near Port Hardy, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 4:37 pm
Click to play video: '3 people believed dead in plane crash off northern Vancouver Island'
3 people believed dead in plane crash off northern Vancouver Island
WATCH: RCMP say a Cessna float plane was flying two workers from a logging camp back to Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon when it crashed into Strachan Bay, just north of Port Hardy on the Central Coast.

An RCMP dive team has recovered the bodies of the pilot and two passengers killed in a plane crash near Port Hardy, B.C., last week.

The Cessna float plane went down in Strachan Bay on Wednesday, killing all three people aboard.

“Efforts to locate the plane and any potential survivors have been ongoing since the day of the crash,” BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said in a media release Monday.

“Working through challenging weather conditions, our divers were able to locate the bodies of the pilot and the two passengers on Saturday, Nov. 26.”

Read more: Crews find wreckage of fatal B.C. plane crash

The aircraft was en route from a central coast logging camp to Port Hardy, about 50 km south, when it crashed.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews located the wreckage on Friday.

The Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the incident, and that it would be deploying a team to the site in the coming days.

RCMP say there is no criminality suspected in the deaths, and that the file has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

