Canada

Crews find wreckage of fatal B.C. plane crash, TSB team deployed to the site

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2022 4:52 pm
RCMP say a Cessna float plane was flying two workers from a logging camp back to Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon when it crashed into Strachan Bay, just north of Port Hardy on the Central Coast.

The wreckage of a Cessna float plane has been found in Strachan Bay on British Columbia’s central coast two days after it crashed, killing all three aboard.

Cpl. Alex Bérubé says in an email that a crew with the RCMP West Coast Marine Service located the wreckage as it conducted a search of the crash site.

An RCMP dive team is on its way to Strachan Bay to assist with further recovery efforts.

Read more: 3 people killed in small plane crash off Vancouver Island

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is also sending investigators.

The plane went down Wednesday on a flight from a central coast logging camp to Port Hardy, 50 kilometres to the south.

An initial search after the crash was first reported turned up no sign of wreckage or survivors and police said they believed the plane sank.

BC RCMPTransportation Safety BoardTSBPort HardyFloat Plane CrashStrachan BayCessna float plane
© 2022 The Canadian Press

