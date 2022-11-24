Menu

Canada

3 people killed in small plane crash off Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 3:43 pm
Strachan Bay map View image in full screen
The plane went down in Strachan Bay and the three people on board died. Google Maps

Three people died in a small plane crash north of Port Hardy, B.C. on Wednesday.

RCMP said they were notified by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre that a Cessna float plane had crashed into the water in Strachan Bay.

The plane was transporting two passengers out of a logging camp back to Port Hardy, police said.

“Coast Guard helicopter and boats were sent to the area and a search was made, however, no survivors have been located and the plane has been presumed to have sunk,” Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, said in a release.

“The RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are working together to determine what may have caused the plane to go down.”

The RCMP West Coast Marine and Dive Team is also being called in to look for the plane and the people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

