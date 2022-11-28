Menu

Crime

Steroids, heroin, meth among contents of Hummer from Alberta: Kelowna RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 3:36 pm
Following their arrest and search of the two individuals and the vehicle, approximately 70 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine, 58 hydromorphone tablets, 2.5 grams of heroin, 40 ml of Anabolic Steroids, $1,600 cash and evidence of drug trafficking were seized. View image in full screen
Another Saturday night in Kelowna, B.C., has resulted in a significant haul of drugs and money being seized.

Around 11:45 p.m., a Mountie pulled over a Hummer H2 bearing an Alberta licence plate that didn’t match the vehicle in the area of KLO Road, RCMP said in  a press release.

Off duty Kelowna cop runs to help fellow officer

While speaking with the driver, RCMP said the officer observed illicit drugs in plain view and arrested the two occupants for possession of a controlled substance.

Following their arrest and search of the two individuals and the vehicle, approximately 70 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine, 58 hydromorphone tablets, 2.5 grams of heroin, 40 ml of anabolic steroids, $1,600 cash and evidence of drug trafficking were seized.

