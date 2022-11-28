‘Hateful propaganda’: Joly to summon Russian envoy over embassy’s anti-LGBTQ tweets

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has asked her department to summon Russia‘s ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ people.
In recent days, Russia’s embassy in Ottawa has posted on Twitter and Telegram that the West is imposing on Russia’s family values, and arguing that families can only involve a man, a woman and children.
Read more: Russia ramps up anti-LGBTQ2 law, moves to ban sharing of same-sex ‘propaganda’
The embassy has posted images of a crossed-out rainbow flag and Orthodox icons of Adam and Eve.
The tweets came as Russia expanded a ban on exposing children to so-called homosexual propaganda, meaning authorities can now prosecute Russians for doing things they argue might entice adults to be gay or transgender.
-
What are ‘Buy Nothing’ groups? Experts say trend can help Canadians handle inflation
-
Canada to bring home over US$10M from FIFA after World Cup performance
Joly’s office says the posts amount to “hateful propaganda” that must be called out and “an attack on the Canadian values of acceptance and tolerance.”
If Global Affairs Canada follows Joly’s request, it will be the third time the department has summoned ambassador Oleg Stepanov this year.
Comments