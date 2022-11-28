Menu

World

‘Hateful propaganda’: Joly to summon Russian envoy over embassy’s anti-LGBTQ tweets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 1:41 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Question period gets underway in the House of Commons

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has asked her department to summon Russia‘s ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ people.

In recent days, Russia’s embassy in Ottawa has posted on Twitter and Telegram that the West is imposing on Russia’s family values, and arguing that families can only involve a man, a woman and children.

Read more: Russia ramps up anti-LGBTQ2 law, moves to ban sharing of same-sex ‘propaganda’

The embassy has posted images of a crossed-out rainbow flag and Orthodox icons of Adam and Eve.

The tweets came as Russia expanded a ban on exposing children to so-called homosexual propaganda, meaning authorities can now prosecute Russians for doing things they argue might entice adults to be gay or transgender.

Click to play video: 'The dangerous fight for gay rights in Russia'
The dangerous fight for gay rights in Russia

Joly’s office says the posts amount to “hateful propaganda” that must be called out and “an attack on the Canadian values of acceptance and tolerance.”

If Global Affairs Canada follows Joly’s request, it will be the third time the department has summoned ambassador Oleg Stepanov this year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

