Russia ramps up anti-LGBTQ2 law, moves to ban sharing of same-sex ‘propaganda’

Russia’s parliament preliminarily approved and bolstered an existing anti-LGBTQ2 law that forbids the promotion of “LGBT propaganda” in the country.

The bill, which was passed in 2013, specifically applies to the positive discussion and display of same-sex relationships in front of children, which is a criminal offence in the country. The new proposed law, which was unanimously passed on its first reading in the Russian lower house, State Duma, would extend the ban to people of all ages.

Should the bill be passed, it would be illegal for people in Russia to endorse homosexuality in-person, online, in films, books and advertising. Offenders could receive hefty fines up to 400,000 rubles ($8,840). Companies would reportedly receive considerably higher fines, up to 5 million rubles ($110,500).

Non-Russians who violate the law would allegedly be removed from the country and barred from reentry.

The New York Times claimed the bill was presented by Russian lawmakers as a means to deter from “non-traditional lifestyles” and “the rejection of family values.”

The bill also referenced transgender people and condemned any information that may “cause minors to desire to change their sex.”

Human rights groups have already made loud calls against the passing of this bill, claiming it essentially criminalizes homosexuality. One of the primary lawmakers behind the bill, Alexander Khinshtein, has denied that it represents an act of censorship.

“We are not banning references to LGBT as a phenomenon. We are banning propaganda and the wording is extremely important here,” he said at a hearing last week. “LGBT today is an element of hybrid warfare and in this hybrid warfare we must protect our values, our society and our children.”

One example of this warfare, which Khinshtein said was an attack from the West to implement “un-Russian” values in society, was the popular children’s program Peppa Pig. Using screenshots from one of the episodes, Khinshtein told lawmakers that the character Penny the Polar Bear, who has two mothers in the show, is a prime example of LGBT propaganda. The animated TV series South Park was mentioned as well.

The war in Ukraine was also discussed, and Khinshtein said the fighting occurs “not only on the battlefield, but also in the minds and souls of people.”

The bill, which was approved in Russian parliament on Thursday, still needs to be signed by President Vladimir Putin.

