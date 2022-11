See more sharing options

Saskatoon Police Service’s serious assault unit is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 400 block of Bowman Crescent.

Police found a 31-year-old man on the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

