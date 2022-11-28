Halifax Mooseheads acquire star forward Josh Lawrence from Armada

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Mooseheads have added 20-year-old forward Josh Lawrence to their team, which gives them even more scoring punch.

According to a release Monday, the Mooseheads acquired Lawrence, 20, from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in exchange for Halifax’s 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 first-round draft pick.

“We are very pleased to add someone of Josh’s caliber to our already talented lineup. He brings elite level offense and valuable experience that will help our club tremendously this season,” said Cam Russell, general manager of the Mooseheads, in the release.

Mooseheads make significant trade to land star forward Josh Lawrence from the Armada. "He brings elite level offense and valuable experience" – Cam Russell Details: https://t.co/KragjsVtMq | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/d6WgrfSY57 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) November 28, 2022

Prior to this season, Lawrence, who is from Fredericton, played his entire career in Saint John for the Sea Dog. Lawrence was originally selected 15th overall by the Saint John in the 2018 QMJHL entry draft.

He was sent to the Cape Breton Eagles ahead of the 2022 entry draft to complete an earlier deal for Connor Trenhom, before being flipped by Cape Breton to the Armada on the same day.

With 15 goals and 17 assists in 25 games with the Armada this season, Lawrence sits 14th in the QMJHL scoring race with 32 points. He was also one of seven players in the league with at least 100 points last season, after he finished with 101 when he helped the Sea Dogs win the Memorial Cup.

Lawrence has collected 224 points in 244 games — with 83 goals and 141 assists — to date in his QMJHL career.

Lawrence will first don the Mooseheads uniform on Wednesday, when the team heads to Quebec to play the Rimouski Océanic. They will also play the Chicoutimi Saguenéens on Friday and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Saturday.

Lawrence is scheduled to make his home debut at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Dec. 8, where he will play against his former team, the Armada, during their only visit of the season.