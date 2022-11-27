Menu

Canada

Focus Saskatchewan explores the dark past of a government-funded, church-run school

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 4:54 pm
Focus Saskatchewan: Church Run, Government Funded Schools
Global News’ investigation into the school has spanned months, as we attempt to uncover and get to the bottom of what took place within the walls of a school now in the spotlight after students come forward with allegations.

With a season full of in-depth investigations into the biggest stories across the province, Focus Saskatchewan is back with a brand new episode.

Read more: ‘Focus Saskatchewan’ explores throne speech, woman’s miraculous comeback

After a break over the last few weeks, the new episode dives deep into a government-run, church-funded school.

Focus Saskatchewan looks at a number of students who have come forward with their stories, including one student who said he was told to ‘pray the gay away’.

Other students said the church that ran the school was like a cult.

All of it is broken down in Focus Saskatchewan.

New episodes premiere Saturday’s at 6:30 p.m. CST on both Global Regina and Global Saskatoon.

SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsReginaGovernment of SaskatchewanSaskatoonFocus SaskatchewanChristian school
