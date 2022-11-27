Focus Saskatchewan explores the dark past of a government-funded, church-run school

Send this page to someone via email

With a season full of in-depth investigations into the biggest stories across the province, Focus Saskatchewan is back with a brand new episode.

After a break over the last few weeks, the new episode dives deep into a government-run, church-funded school.

Global News’ investigation into the school has spanned months, as we attempt to uncover and get to the bottom of what took place within the walls of a school now in the spotlight.

Focus Saskatchewan looks at a number of students who have come forward with their stories, including one student who said he was told to ‘pray the gay away’.

Other students said the church that ran the school was like a cult.

All of it is broken down in Focus Saskatchewan.

New episodes premiere Saturday’s at 6:30 p.m. CST on both Global Regina and Global Saskatoon.