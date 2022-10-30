‘Focus Saskatchewan’ explores throne speech, woman’s miraculous comeback

Send this page to someone via email

Focus Saskatchewan is back with another episode in its newest season.

Last week, Global News deep-dived into First Nations policing, the war in Ukraine and the life of a man who had his life altered when the Russians launched Sputnik.

In episode three, Focus Saskatchewan will explore how Shamarika Kane faced the scariest moment of her life and survived.

“They told me to get my affairs in order,” Kane said. “The neurosurgeon said this was the largest tumor he has ever seen in his career.”

She takes us through her diagnosis, treatments, and how she has persevered through it all.

10:39 Focus Saskatchewan: Shamarika Kane

Episode three will also focus on the Government of Saskatchewan’s throne speech and how it was all overshadowed by one man.

While announcements were made about giving Saskatchewan more control over its natural resources and the creation of a new police force, the presence of a convicted killer was all anyone was talking about.

A panel of journalists will break down the government promises and the decision to invite Colin Thatcher.