Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Focus Saskatchewan’ explores throne speech, woman’s miraculous comeback

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 3:42 pm
Colin Thatcher walks out of the chamber after the speech from the throne at the Saskatchewan Legislature in Regina, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A member of Saskatchewan's legislative assembly is walking back comments he made after inviting a notorious convicted killer to sit in on the province's tough-on-crime throne speech. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Colin Thatcher walks out of the chamber after the speech from the throne at the Saskatchewan Legislature in Regina, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A member of Saskatchewan's legislative assembly is walking back comments he made after inviting a notorious convicted killer to sit in on the province's tough-on-crime throne speech. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY

Focus Saskatchewan is back with another episode in its newest season.

Last week, Global News deep-dived into First Nations policing, the war in Ukraine and the life of a man who had his life altered when the Russians launched Sputnik.

Read more: ‘Focus Saskatchewan’ dives deep into First Nations policing, war in Ukraine

In episode three, Focus Saskatchewan will explore how Shamarika Kane faced the scariest moment of her life and survived.

“They told me to get my affairs in order,” Kane said. “The neurosurgeon said this was the largest tumor he has ever seen in his career.”

She takes us through her diagnosis, treatments, and how she has persevered through it all.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Focus Saskatchewan: Shamarika Kane'
Focus Saskatchewan: Shamarika Kane

Episode three will also focus on the Government of Saskatchewan’s throne speech and how it was all overshadowed by one man.

Trending Now

While announcements were made about giving Saskatchewan more control over its natural resources and the creation of a new police force, the presence of a convicted killer was all anyone was talking about.

A panel of journalists will break down the government promises and the decision to invite Colin Thatcher.

Click to play video: 'Focus Saskatchewan: Throne Speech'
Focus Saskatchewan: Throne Speech
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsScott MoeReginaSaskatoonThrone SpeechFocus SaskatchewanCarla Beckcolin thatcherShamarika Kane
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers