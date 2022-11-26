Menu

Winnipeg Blue Bombers extend contract of Willie Jefferson

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 26, 2022 12:15 pm

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have extended the contract of defensive end Willie Jefferson.

Jefferson was scheduled to be a free agent in February but the Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension.

Next year will be his fourth season with the Bombers and ninth in the Canadian Football League.

Read more: ‘Guys just didn’t care’: Patrick Neufeld sees dramatic culture shift in 9 years with Bombers

During the 2022 season, he almost became the first player in CFL history to record 50 sacks and 50 pass knockdowns.

He is a four-time CFL all-star who was named the league’s most outstanding defensive player in 2019 – his first year with the Bombers.

Jefferson has appeared in 126 CFL games, the last 50 with the Bombers.

