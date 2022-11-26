Winnipeg Blue Bombers extend contract of Willie Jefferson

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have extended the contract of defensive end Willie Jefferson.
Jefferson was scheduled to be a free agent in February but the Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension.
Next year will be his fourth season with the Bombers and ninth in the Canadian Football League.
During the 2022 season, he almost became the first player in CFL history to record 50 sacks and 50 pass knockdowns.
He is a four-time CFL all-star who was named the league’s most outstanding defensive player in 2019 – his first year with the Bombers.
Jefferson has appeared in 126 CFL games, the last 50 with the Bombers.
