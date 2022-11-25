Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

B.C. animal shelter throws party for dog who survived historic flood

The Delta Community Animal Shelter is spreading the word about a very good dog who escaped death last year.

During last November’s historic floods, Connie was found clinging to life on a log in the Fraser River. To mark the anniversary and celebration her survival, staff threw a “pitty party” with an extra “t” in “pity” to let people know she’s still looking for her forever home.

The shelter said Connie is a playful and rambunctious girl who struggles with anxiety but has done very well since they took her in.

“It’s just the matter of finding the right home but we don’t think it’ll take long, it’s just a matter of somebody kind of taking that chance,” said shelter manager Ryan Voutilainen.

Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, Kamloops bidding to host 2027 North American Indigenous Games

Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc and the City of Kamloops will represent British Columbia with a bid to host the North American Indigenous Games in 2027.

The games will be hosted in a Western Canada province or territory, after the nation and the city won a provincial competition to become B.C.’s sole contender.

“The leadership and those partnerships that we share is a testament to reconcili-action,” Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir said Friday.

“This event would be the largest hosted in the history in this area, welcoming up to 6,000 participants across from Turtle Island, across Canada, coast to coast, and to the territories and the United States.”

B.C. scientists and First Nation create decomposing ‘biofoam’ packaging from wood

Styrofoam can take 500 years to decompose as it bloats landfills around the world, but new packing material called biofoam made of forestry waste can decompose in a matter of weeks, scientists say.

University of British Columbia researcher Feng Jiang says that’s a potential environmental boon, because Styrofoam currently fills up to 30 per cent of landfills.

“We have been doing a few tests, which is putting biofoam into the soil and then it started degrading … and after two months, it will be completely gone,” Jiang said.

The biofoam project is a collaboration between the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in central B.C. and UBC researchers.

Central Okanagan’s Story Walks offer inclusive options for the visually impaired

The Central Okanagan Early Years Partnership has been holding Story Walks in the Parks since the pandemic to help families entertain their kids and get outside for some fresh air.

One of its latest walks is based on a book by Indigenous author Monique Gray Smith, called When We Are Kind, and in order to improve inclusivity, that walk will include a new special feature: braille.

“People in the community are so thrilled and excited about it, especially because braille is a new idea to be placed on a story walk … literacy is not just written word,” said Andrea Strang of the Central Okanagan School District 23.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan holds gingerbread house-building fundraiser

The Jingle Bell Build event is a gingerbread house-building competition. Participants pick up a kit at a ReStore location, get creative building something grand, submit a photo and cross their fingers.

Organizers say it’s a lot of fun and it’s a key fundraiser for the Lake Country housing project underway.